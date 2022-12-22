Soccer icon Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending...
Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.(CNN BRASIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé's health has worsened and he now requires greater care, according to a statement by the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo on Wednesday.

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection and “re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over the colon cancer identified in September 2021,” the hospital said at the time.

The hospital said Wednesday that Pelé “presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal (kidney) and cardiac dysfunctions.”

According to an Instagram post by Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento, the soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Kentucky.
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
Accumulating snowfall followed by BRUTALLY cold wind chills!
Mild into Thursday, then DRASTIC changes!
Several home surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency during winter weather update
Simon Ghee and Isaiah Ghee announce they'll be playing football at EKU
Ghee brothers announce commitments to EKU on National Signing Day

Latest News

Baltimore police and FBI announce that more people were arrested in rideshare carjackings and...
Baltimore police investigate dozens of rideshare carjackings
Baltimore police and FBI announce that more people were arrested in rideshare carjackings and...
Arrests announced in rideshare carjackings
The official number was 106,699 overdose deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Final tally: Nearly 107,000 US overdose deaths last year
Rep. Richie Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, discusses the IRS failures to...
House Ways and Means chief discusses IRS failures regarding Trump
Boxes containing the tax documents of former President Donald Trump are wheeled on Capitol Hill...
IRS mandatory presidential audit policy goes under spotlight