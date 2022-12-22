Utility companies preparing residents for inclement weather

BGMU offers tips to help keep your home safe and warm during the cold weather
BGMU stressed the importance of keeping your home safe and warm, while also keeping your...
BGMU stressed the importance of keeping your home safe and warm, while also keeping your monthly utility bills from increasing in price.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of the coldest weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen in years is rapidly approaching, and utility companies are urging residents to prepare their homes for the anticipated inclement weather.

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities stressed the importance of keeping your home safe and warm, while also keeping your monthly utility bills from increasing in price.

Christy Twyman, customer relations manager at BGMU, offered some tips for residents to better prepare their homes:

  • Maintain your HVAC units.
    • Use a clean filter for your unit.
  • Open drapes if the sun comes out.
    • Close them at sunset.
  • If your windows have a draft, use blankets to help cover them.
  • In the event of a downed power line, stay away and always assume it is hot and dangerous.
  • Keep all faucets in your home dripping.
    • Also, keep the cabinet doors below your sinks open.
  • Locate where the water shut-off valve is on your sinks.
  • Go to bed with extra blankets in the event of an overnight power outage.
  • Keep thermostats set to around 67 or 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Twyman said the safety of the community is BGMU’s number one priority at all times, especially during inclement weather.

“We care about our customers,” said Twyman. “We just want the community to feel like they are supported and encouraged through these times. You just never know.”

With the cold weather on the horizon, many residents’ heaters will be working overtime, which could cause monthly utility payments to increase.

“People call in and say they did not change the thermostat, but as the temperatures drop, your unit is just going to work harder to keep up,” said Twyman. “The next two days will be an expense for a lot of people, unfortunately.”

In the event that your power does go out, you can report an outage on the SmartHub app or call BGMU at (270) 782-4302.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

