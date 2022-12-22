Winter weather disrupts holiday travel plans at BNA

There have been more than 30 delayed flights and 20 cancelations at the Nashville International Airport so far.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people are traveling by car or plane to spend the holidays with their loved ones. Thursday is expected to be the busiest travel day ahead of Christmas, but winter weather is causing several flight cancellations and delays.

Thousands of people are scrambling trying to get to their Christmas destination before it starts to rain and then snow.

According to the flight tracking site called Flight Aware, more than 1,700 have been canceled across the U.S.

So far at BNA, there have been more than 30 delayed flights and 20 cancelations. Meanwhile, some people got to the airport early to try to jump on an earlier flight before it starts to snow.

“We kind of had to talk about changing the flight at the last minute so I was able to do that, but I was afraid if I wasn’t able to change it, I wouldn’t be home for Christmas in time,” said Claire O’Neil as she waited to fly home to Pittsburgh for the holidays.

There are some airlines giving out travel waivers for the storms and winter weather. Plus, some airlines are waiving fees to change flights ahead of the winter storms.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Kentucky.
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
Several home surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
Accumulating snowfall followed by BRUTALLY cold wind chills!
Mild into Thursday, then DRASTIC changes!
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency during winter weather update
Winter Weather Advisories and Wind Chill Watches/Warnings in effect
BITTER BLAST of cold and snow coming!

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisories, Wind Chill Watches/Warnings in effect
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: WBKO wants to see your winter weather photos!
Kentucky to the World highlights exceptional Bowling Green, Kentuckians
Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green
BG Public Works prepares for use of snow plows this week...
Bowling Green prepares for winter conditions on the roads with snow plows and salt
Coming out of the pandemic, these machines have helped with supplementing income to help local...
Skill Game owners say the machines have helped their businesses despite the claims of others