Winter weather disrupts holiday travel plans at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people are traveling by car or plane to spend the holidays with their loved ones. Thursday is expected to be the busiest travel day ahead of Christmas, but winter weather is causing several flight cancellations and delays.

Thousands of people are scrambling trying to get to their Christmas destination before it starts to rain and then snow.

According to the flight tracking site called Flight Aware, more than 1,700 have been canceled across the U.S.

So far at BNA, there have been more than 30 delayed flights and 20 cancelations. Meanwhile, some people got to the airport early to try to jump on an earlier flight before it starts to snow.

“We kind of had to talk about changing the flight at the last minute so I was able to do that, but I was afraid if I wasn’t able to change it, I wouldn’t be home for Christmas in time,” said Claire O’Neil as she waited to fly home to Pittsburgh for the holidays.

There are some airlines giving out travel waivers for the storms and winter weather. Plus, some airlines are waiving fees to change flights ahead of the winter storms.

