WKU sets records and destroys South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl 44-23

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If this was the last time this team from top to bottom plays together then what a way for them to go out.

WKU absolutely hammered South Alabama 44-23 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. And Austin Reed made history by setting a new New Orleans Bowl record for passing yards, throwing for 497 yards.

Reed threw 36/55 passes for 497 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Dalvin Smith had six receptions for 145 yards, one rec TD, and a passing TD. Malachi Corley had 11 receptions for 118 yards and two TDs. Jaylen Hall had nine receptions for 138 yards and a Touchdown.

From the very first drive, you could tell something was in the air for the Hilltopper offense. Austin reed found Dalvin Smith wide open for a 44-yard touchdown. That drive only took a minute and 49 seconds. Then the next Hilltopper drive, Reed found Joey Beljan down the seam for the wide open score. That drive only took a 1:36. The tops were rolling. 14-0 five minutes into the game.

The Hilltoppers kept things going in the third drive but were stalled out at the 17-yard line after Cory Munson missed his first field goal attempt for the season.

But on the 4th drive, 3 plays, 56 Yards,32 Seconds. That’s how long it took, finishing it on a trick play with Dalvin Smith throwing a touchdown to Jaylen Hall like he’s on the Road To Glory on NCAA 14 Football.

Next drive Cory Munson nets his first field goal of the season.

The Jaguars were driving and quarterback Carter Bradley was hit as the ball is thrown and was picked off by Kaleb Oliver and he returns it to the 30-yard line.

But the jaguars said what you can do I can do better. Down near the endzone, Reed tried to find Malachi Corley but the ball was picked off by Yam Banks with the one-handed catch.

South Alabama went on to knock in a field goal on the ensuing drive. ts only points in the first half.

Right before the break with one second left, Reed handed it off to Corley, he got to the edge for the score to make it 31-3 going into halftime.

WKU had 434 yards of total offense in the first half compared to South Alabama’s 170 while having the ball in five fewer minutes.

The Jags were determined to make the bleeding stop in the third quarter, coming out and scoring on the first drive with a 10-yard pass from Bradley to DJ Thomas-Jones.

But WKU answered right back with a touchdown of its own with Reed finding Corley wide open again as he walked in for the score. Everybody could feel that the game was put on ice.

The Hilltoppers controlled the game from start to finish dominating the Jaguars to win its third straight bowl game.

WKU had 627 total yards while the Jaguars had 421. The Hilltoppers only punted twice in the game and scored on 8 of 13 total possesions.

