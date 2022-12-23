African American Museum begins moving back in old building

Historic museum recovers from last year’s tornado and fire
The African American Museum opened its doors about 20 years ago, after a group of four ladies...
The African American Museum opened its doors about 20 years ago, after a group of four ladies noticed their history had been skipped.(Jeanna Kleine-Kracht, WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, the African American Museum in Bowling Green was damaged by the tornado, like many other local businesses. However, soon after recovering, the museum was also damaged by a fire.

“They turned the utilities on at 5:00 p.m., and by 8:00 that night, the building was on fire,” said Wathetta Buford, the founder of the museum. ”I mean, it was just like something that was unimaginable. When they say the building’s on fire, and that’s where you’ve been. That was kinda hard.”

Buford says that if it wasn’t for the support of the Bowling Green community, volunteers, donations, and grants, the museum’s recovery wouldn’t have been impossible.

”I don’t think we could’ve made it without the partners... the community partners. We never were trained on what to do, you know? Thank goodness that some of the museum people at Western [Kentucky University] knew what to do in case of a fire,” said Buford.

Despite the destruction that the building faced from the tornado and fire, the museum was able to save the majority of its historic artifacts, moving many of them back in this week.

The museum hopes to reopen to the public sometime in spring, but says that it is a very tentative timeline.

