Bowling Green Police arrest man for impersonating a Peace Officer

Robert A. Sharp
Robert A. Sharp(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Bowling Green Police arrested 34-year-old Robert A. Sharp on an active warrant, stemming from an investigation this past September. At that time, police said Sharp admitted passing out candy to two elementary school students as he campaigned for 1st District Constable.

Officers say Sharp told them he was a police officer on two separate occasions. He is now charged with two counts of Impersonating a Peace Officer, and Fleeing and Evading Police, 2nd Degree.

He was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Kentucky.
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
Several home surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
Accumulating snowfall followed by BRUTALLY cold wind chills!
Mild into Thursday, then DRASTIC changes!
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency during winter weather update
Winter Weather Advisories and Wind Chill Watches/Warnings in effect
BITTER BLAST of cold and snow coming!

Latest News

The museum takes new steps in recovering from last year's tornado and fire.
African American Museum moves back into old building
Campground and trailer parks are preparing for upcoming winter storm
Campground and trailer parks are preparing for upcoming winter storm
View from the Hill: Chip the Therapy Dog
View from the Hill: Chip the Therapy Dog
BG Assembly Corvette Club makes charitable Christmas donation
BG Assembly Corvette Club makes charitable Christmas donation