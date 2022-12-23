Campgrounds and trailer parks prepare themselves for expected temperature drop

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One circumstance that people may overlook is those visiting and living at campgrounds and trailer parks during the cold winter months.

As the winter storm approaches, they are planning on how to survive the extreme temperature drops.

At Bowling Green’s Beech Bend Campground there are precisely 52 campers with 43 that are monthly residents.

“The campground has been here since the 1950′s actually,” said general manager, Charlotte Gonzalez.

This past week, all of the residents have been taking precautions such as securing their running water, insulating their campers, or double-checking their access to electricity in case of an emergency.

These things are all made possible with the help of Beech Bend’s maintenance, who are available 24 hours a day to assist all residents.

“We wrap all the pipes that stick up above the ground and I’ve been working about two weeks trying to let everyone know that the weather is going to stay this way for three, maybe four days,” said Beech Bend maintenance, Ray Miller.

Just in case of an emergency, Gonzales said they will always have a backup plan to support their residents’ well-being.

“Our residents, if their heat should go out in their individual campers, or RVs or motor homes, we do have a laundromat facility that’s large enough to accommodate several people if they need to get in and warm up,” said Gonzalez.

Miller says that the number one thing on his to-do list was to secure the water pumps and inform the residents of dos and don’ts to best survive this winter blast, all from the inside a camper.

“These campers... a lot of these units are real thin made anyways. If you keep your aligns a lot warmer than what you normally would and keep your water running just a little bit, then I feel like everybody is going to be safe through this,” said Miller.

While a drastic change in weather is approaching, Beech Bend staff say they are fully confident in how they’ve prepared their residents for the winter storm.

