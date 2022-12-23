Cold for Christmas!

Wind Chill Advisory through Saturday morning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s high temp of 6 degrees in Bowling Green was our coldest high temperature since December 1989! Wind chills were as low as -20 to -30 Friday morning. We’ll have to contend with very cold “feels like” readings Christmas Eve before the wind relaxes some.

A frigid Christmas Day

Frigid air remains locked in place through the holiday weekend. It’s likely we’ll see our first White Christmas since 2010, as much of the snow we saw Thursday night stays on the ground through the 25th. Highs will be in the low 20s Saturday and into the mid 20s Christmas Day. Overnight lows will remain very cold in the single digits.

Warmer temperatures are coming next week, but we stand another chance for some snow Monday...this from a Clipper system moving through. By mid-week, we’re back into the upper 40s with 50s showing up next Thursday and Friday. However, with the warming comes a good shot at rain to finish out the week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly sunny. Not as cold. High 21. Low 6. Winds W at 15 mph.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly sunny. Cold. High 25. Low 9. Winds W at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with light snow possible. High 32. Low 19. Winds S 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 48

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 72 (1895)

Record Low: -11 (1989)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (-0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 42.47″ (-6.66″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

