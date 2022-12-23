Colin Fratus signs his Letter of Intent with Campbellsville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior kicker Colin Fratus signed his Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Campbellsville University.

One of his big reasons for choosing to go play for the Tigers was the coaching staff.

“You know coach [Matt} Atwood was just a great influence and he’s a great coach, I really love the coaching staff,” Fratus said. “I went to a game and I just really loved the atmosphere. the campus was great, the people were great, and I thought it was just an easy decision to pick Campbellville over the other schools.”

Being a part of the Bowling Green Purples Football team has been an amazing experience for Colin.

It’s been great to be able to be part of such a winning program that has a great atmosphere and environment, he said “I’m really going to miss it but it’s on to the next chapter now. But I’m really going to miss Bowling Green, it is a great school. I couldn’t think of a better high school to go to.”

In his senior season, Fratus hit 62 of 64 total PATs and connected on 5 of 7 total field goals. For his career, he made 122 out of 129 PATs and netted 15 out of 24 field goals.

His favorite memory in a Purples uniform was winning the 2020 5A State Championship. In that game, he scored the first points after making a field goal.

“I got to get the first points. It was a great feeling starting off a big game like that and I just couldn’t have done it without my teammates and I am just forever grateful for them and that state championship.”

Fratus says in his next chapter, his main goal is to be a great teammate.

“I’m just trying to be as genuine as I can, trying to be the best person I can, the best character for the locker room and the team, and just give back to as many guys as I can on the team.”

If there’s one thing Colin will miss the most about Bowling Green it’s the community.

“The people of Bowling Green are great. They are just a great community of people. I couldn’t ask for a better community. I moved here when I was two and it’s been the greatest city I could ever ask for. It’s just been great.”

You can catch Colin next fall in the Tigers uniform at Campbellsville University.

