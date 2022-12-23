Gov. Beshear to give winter storm statewide response update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the statewide response to the winter storm throughout Kentucky.

Two people have died in this winter storm. One of them died from a car crash in western Kentucky and the other was someone in Louisville who was homeless.

Beshear urged all Kentuckians to stay off the roads today.

In northern Kentucky, multiple semis heading south got stuck on steep snowy hills on I-71 in Gallatin County. That interstate is now closed and Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky National Guard Members are there to assist.

More than 24,000 homes are without power. Every county has warming centers to help out.

