Gov. Beshear to give winter storm statewide response update

Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23,...
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022. Source: Office of Governor Andy Beshear(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the statewide response to the winter storm throughout Kentucky.

Two people have died in this winter storm. One of them died from a car crash in western Kentucky and the other was someone in Louisville who was homeless.

Beshear urged all Kentuckians to stay off the roads today.

In northern Kentucky, multiple semis heading south got stuck on steep snowy hills on I-71 in Gallatin County. That interstate is now closed and Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky National Guard Members are there to assist.

More than 24,000 homes are without power. Every county has warming centers to help out.

Get the latest on the arctic front from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Kentucky.
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
Snow falling in Hopkinsville, KY Thursday evening.
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: WBKO wants to see your winter weather photos!
Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office arrests Tennessee fugitive, Randall Matthew Suiter Crawford.
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Tennessee fugitive
Dangerous winter weather ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous winter weather ahead
Applications to become police officer now available
Bowling Green Police arrest man after reported stabbing

Latest News

NPS/Mammoth Cave National Park
Mammoth Cave’s secondary roads will be closed early ahead of winter weather
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency during winter weather update
Winter driving
Kentucky State Police offers winter driving tips to motorists
Fresh Christmas tree recycle program
Recycle your natural Christmas trees to provide fish habitat, 30 drop-off locations across state
Chad Adams
Police: Passenger runs during traffic stop in Madisonville