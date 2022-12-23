KSP working multiple collisions on Interstate 65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say they are working multiple collisions along Interstate 65.

According to Trooper Daniel Priddy with KSP Post 3, multiple collisions have occurred on I-65 near the 40 mile marker northbound.

All three lanes a blocked at this time. Officials advise drivers to not travel today unless absolutely necessary.

