KSP working multiple collisions on Interstate 65

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say they are working multiple collisions along Interstate 65.

According to Trooper Daniel Priddy with KSP Post 3, multiple collisions have occurred on I-65 near the 40 mile marker northbound.

All three lanes a blocked at this time. Officials advise drivers to not travel today unless absolutely necessary.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Kentucky.
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
Snow falling in Hopkinsville, KY Thursday evening.
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: WBKO wants to see your winter weather photos!
Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office arrests Tennessee fugitive, Randall Matthew Suiter Crawford.
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Tennessee fugitive
Dangerous winter weather ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous winter weather ahead
Applications to become police officer now available
Bowling Green Police arrest man after reported stabbing

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23,...
Gov. Beshear to give winter storm statewide response update
Viewers share photos of snow falling as winter storm blows through area
Snow, harsh wind across South Central Kentucky
Robert A. Sharp
Bowling Green Police arrest man for impersonating a Peace Officer
The museum takes new steps in recovering from last year's tornado and fire.
African American Museum moves back into old building