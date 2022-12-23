Local power companies urging customers to reduce usage, rotating outages expected

Power Outages
Power Outages(MGN)
By Kalup Phillips
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Extreme cold temperatures have created emergency conditions with The Tennessee Valley Authority power system. Local power companies are asking customers to reduce non-essential electric usage.

BGMU has begun brief 15-minute rotating outages across the service territory to ensure grid reliability.

“We regret having to implement this extreme measure, especially at Christmastime. However, it is necessary to ensure grid reliability for all the people in the Tennessee Valley,” BGMU said.

BGMU issues warning about strain on power grid
BGMU issues warning about strain on power grid(BGMU)

Russellville Electic Plant Board is also rotating outages in 15-minute interviews.

Warren RECC is urging customers also to reduce power consumption but did not say it would be doing rotating outages.

“With dangerously cold temperatures, public safety is our first concern. We do not recommend turning your thermostat down significantly, but a degree or two can make a big difference,” the utility company said in the release.

They recommended reducing electric usage by delaying using heat-producing appliances like stovetops, ovens, and dryers.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Kentucky.
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
Snow falling in Hopkinsville, KY Thursday evening.
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: WBKO wants to see your winter weather photos!
Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office arrests Tennessee fugitive, Randall Matthew Suiter Crawford.
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Tennessee fugitive
Applications to become police officer now available
Bowling Green Police arrest man after reported stabbing
BGMU stressed the importance of keeping your home safe and warm, while also keeping your...
Utility companies preparing residents for inclement weather

Latest News

Accident
KSP working multiple collisions on Interstate 65
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23,...
Gov. Beshear to give winter storm statewide response update
Viewers share photos of snow falling as winter storm blows through area
Snow, harsh wind across South Central Kentucky
Robert A. Sharp
Bowling Green Police arrest man for impersonating a Peace Officer