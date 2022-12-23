Local power companies urging customers to reduce usage, rotating outages expected

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Extreme cold temperatures have created emergency conditions with The Tennessee Valley Authority power system. Local power companies are asking customers to reduce non-essential electric usage.

BGMU has begun brief 15-minute rotating outages across the service territory to ensure grid reliability.

“We regret having to implement this extreme measure, especially at Christmastime. However, it is necessary to ensure grid reliability for all the people in the Tennessee Valley,” BGMU said.

Russellville Electic Plant Board is also rotating outages in 15-minute interviews.

Warren RECC is urging customers also to reduce power consumption but did not say it would be doing rotating outages.

“With dangerously cold temperatures, public safety is our first concern. We do not recommend turning your thermostat down significantly, but a degree or two can make a big difference,” the utility company said in the release.

They recommended reducing electric usage by delaying using heat-producing appliances like stovetops, ovens, and dryers.

