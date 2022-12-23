View from the Hill: Chip the Therapy Dog

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - College life can be stressful, but a four-legged friend has been with students at Western Kentuck University to make things a bit easier.

Since July, WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences has been home to Chip the therapy dog.

Chip is a one-year-old, 16-pound Cavapoo, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, and a poodle mix, connecting with students is all in a day’s work.

He has been trained for hundreds of hours for his first 10 months of life, so he is well-versed in providing therapy in a college environment.

Freshman Jaime Dixon expressed immediate affection when meeting Chip.

“I just want to hug him and hold him for the rest of my life,” said Dixon. “It’s been so long since I’ve touched a dog. He brings me an immense amount of joy. He’s just so cute and so little and fluffy.”

Dr. Corrine Murphy, dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences says Chip makes everyone light up.

“When you see him on campus, you’ll actually see him be very comfortable in places like the union where there’s a lot of activity,” said Murphy. “He can just be walking down the hall calmly and you’ll see a student or a staff member whose face just lights up.”

He has even been given the nickname Professor Chip due to his prominent eyebrows. “His presence is very faculty-like, very distinguished, and knowledgable,” said Murphy.

The title is very fitting since Chip spends time in the classroom at WKU and helps prepare future teachers to work at school districts that have therapy dogs as well.

“We wanted to make sure that our students had both exposure and intentional content within their own programs of study around therapy dogs,” said Murphy.

Overall, Chip is just here to make the lives of those he encounters a little brighter.

Murphy said, “He brings the calm and he brings the joy and that’s his job.”

