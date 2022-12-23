A winter like scene for us this Friday, but FRIGID temperatures stay!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a winter winter scene out there for us this morning, but temperatures are FRIGID for the rest of today.

The frigid air remains locked in place through the holiday weekend.

Expect temperatures to stay in the NEGATIVES through parts of this morning. It’ll be cloudy with breezy winds between 20-30mph, so watch out for blowing snow from structures or cars. Slick spots will continue to be a concern as we did see a flash freeze last night, so there is a thin layer of ice beneath the snow. Currently, preliminary reports of snowfall amounts across various counties are yet to come but Warren Co. saw between 1-2″ of snow. Winds will combine with tumbling temps to create wind chills as low as -20 to -30 come Friday morning!

The frigid air remains locked in place through the holiday weekend. It’s likely we’ll see our first White Christmas since 2010, as whatever snow we see tonight will stick around through the 25th. A nice warmup is coming next week! We’ll climb back above freezing Tuesday and into the low 50s by Thursday. We’ll stand a chance for rain then.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and bitterly cold. A few snow showers/flurries. High 9. Low 3. Winds W at 22 mph, gusts 40 mph. Winds chills: -10 to -30.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly to mostly sunny. Bitter cold. High 19. Low 6. Winds W at 15 mph.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly sunny. Cold. High 23. Low 9. Winds W at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 72 (1985)

Record Low Today: -11 (1989)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.22″

So Far This Month: 2.88″ (-0.35″)

So Far This Year: 42.47″ (-6.53″)

Monthly Snowfall: 1.9″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.9

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.