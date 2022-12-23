A winter like scene for us this Friday, but FRIGID temperatures stay!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a winter winter scene out there for us this morning, but temperatures are FRIGID for the rest of today.

The frigid air remains locked in place through the holiday weekend.

Expect temperatures to stay in the NEGATIVES through parts of this morning. It’ll be cloudy with breezy winds between 20-30mph, so watch out for blowing snow from structures or cars. Slick spots will continue to be a concern as we did see a flash freeze last night, so there is a thin layer of ice beneath the snow. Currently, preliminary reports of snowfall amounts across various counties are yet to come but Warren Co. saw between 1-2″ of snow. Winds will combine with tumbling temps to create wind chills as low as -20 to -30 come Friday morning!

The frigid air remains locked in place through the holiday weekend. It’s likely we’ll see our first White Christmas since 2010, as whatever snow we see tonight will stick around through the 25th. A nice warmup is coming next week! We’ll climb back above freezing Tuesday and into the low 50s by Thursday. We’ll stand a chance for rain then.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and bitterly cold. A few snow showers/flurries. High 9. Low 3. Winds W at 22 mph, gusts 40 mph. Winds chills: -10 to -30.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly to mostly sunny. Bitter cold. High 19. Low 6. Winds W at 15 mph.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly sunny. Cold. High 23. Low 9. Winds W at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 72 (1985)

Record Low Today: -11 (1989)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.22″

So Far This Month: 2.88″ (-0.35″)

So Far This Year: 42.47″ (-6.53″)

Monthly Snowfall: 1.9″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.9

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Kentucky.
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
Snow falling in Hopkinsville, KY Thursday evening.
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: WBKO wants to see your winter weather photos!
Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office arrests Tennessee fugitive, Randall Matthew Suiter Crawford.
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Tennessee fugitive
Dangerous winter weather ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous winter weather ahead
Applications to become police officer now available
Bowling Green Police arrest man after reported stabbing

Latest News

A nice warmup is coming next week! We’ll climb back above freezing Tuesday and into the low 50s...
A winter like scene for us this Friday, but FRIGID temperatures stay!
Accumulating snow and DANGEROUSLY COLD wind chills on tap
ARCTIC BLAST arrives tonight!
Accumulating snow and DANGEROUSLY COLD wind chills on tap!
ARCTIC BLAST arrives tonight!
Dangerous winter weather ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous winter weather ahead