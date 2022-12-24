LG&E, KU performing ‘service interruptions’; customers asked to conserve energy
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extreme cold and winter weather has taken its toll across WAVE Country resulting in travel delays and power outages.
LG&E and KU are advising customers to conserve energy as the extreme cold puts pressure on the regional power grid.
In an effort to reduce energy consumption, LG&E will perform “brief service interruptions” across the region Friday night. The outages will last approximately 30 minutes.
LG&E and KU ask customers to partake in the following conservation efforts during this time:
- Adjust your thermostat to lowest comfortable setting. If you’re going to be gone for more than four hours turn the thermostat down several degrees as well.
- Reduce reliance on other heating sources.
- Wear extra layers such as a sweatshirt or sweater.
- Add extra blankets to the bed.
- Close the fireplace damper and doors when not in use unless you have a gas fireplace.
- Use draft stoppers for windows and doors.
- Turn off all unnecessary lights – including holiday lights – and appliances.
- Run your dishwashers, dryers and washing machines only when full.
- Open curtains, drapes and/or blinds in the daytime to let the sun’s heat in your home and close them at night to retain the heat.
- Furniture or drapes should not block air registers.
- Use a microwave oven or a slow cooker or prepare cold meals. Microwaves use less than half the power of a conventional oven and cook food in about one-fourth the time.
