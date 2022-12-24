LG&E, KU performing ‘service interruptions’; customers asked to conserve energy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extreme cold and winter weather has taken its toll across WAVE Country resulting in travel delays and power outages.

LG&E and KU are advising customers to conserve energy as the extreme cold puts pressure on the regional power grid.

In an effort to reduce energy consumption, LG&E will perform “brief service interruptions” across the region Friday night. The outages will last approximately 30 minutes.

LG&E and KU ask customers to partake in the following conservation efforts during this time:

Adjust your thermostat to lowest comfortable setting. If you’re going to be gone for more than four hours turn the thermostat down several degrees as well.

Reduce reliance on other heating sources.

Wear extra layers such as a sweatshirt or sweater.

Add extra blankets to the bed.

Close the fireplace damper and doors when not in use unless you have a gas fireplace.

Use draft stoppers for windows and doors.

Turn off all unnecessary lights – including holiday lights – and appliances.

Run your dishwashers, dryers and washing machines only when full.

Open curtains, drapes and/or blinds in the daytime to let the sun’s heat in your home and close them at night to retain the heat.

Furniture or drapes should not block air registers.

Use a microwave oven or a slow cooker or prepare cold meals. Microwaves use less than half the power of a conventional oven and cook food in about one-fourth the time.

