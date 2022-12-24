Local business opens warming station amidst winter blast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warming stations have been crucial to the survival of people who are going without heat or even without a home to remain warm in since late Dec. 22.

“It was easy to say, you know what, I have a space, and there’s warm coffee, and before I knew that ... people were dropping off doughnuts and bringing in donations,” said Alchemy Arts owner, LeMegan Shelton.

Alchemy Arts and Clean Line Tattoos are one of the local businesses that offered up their new space located off the Bypass as a warming shelter for people in town.

“It feels like a lot of our homeless population are not always comfortable in shelters, and this is an alternative space. It’s a safe space. It’s a sober space, and we have some work that we need to do around the shop anyway. I felt like it was the right thing to do,” said Shelton.

Shelton says their shop is multifaceted and plans to offer many more services than just tattoos and body piercing. Shelton wants it to be a place to focus on sober living, where all are welcomed with donuts, coffee, and even warm clothes if needed.

“This isn’t gotta be the rock star environment. This could be a place where you can go ahead and relax. It shouldn’t be a stressed area, but it should be relaxing and evolving around recovery as well,” said the owner of Clean Line Tattoo, John Nichols.

The owners said one man who stopped in from walking in the freezing cold was able to get a new pair of warm and dry socks and was sweet as can be.

“It’s turned out to be a really good day,” said Shelton.

The owners just knew it was the right thing to do especially as a new business just starting up in town.

“A tattoo and body piercing shop is somewhere where certain populations feel at home, you know, whereas a therapist’s office or shelters or doctor’s offices, not so much. But a place like this, like you, really feel like you can come and make yourself a cup of coffee and kick your feet up and be comfortable and get warm and hang out with your people,” said Shelton.

The shop does plan to remain open as a warming shelter on Christmas Eve as well.

Some other places offering warming shelters to the public in Warren County are the Salvation Army, Room at the Inn, Tru by Hilton, Kummer Little Recreation Center, and Hyatt Place.

