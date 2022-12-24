Winter storm results in lots of accidents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow and below zero wind chills wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s highways and interstates Friday night Dec. 23.

A major accident was reported in Edmonson County.

Interstate-65 saw multiple collisions forcing the southbound lanes to be shut down at the 63-mile marker, and KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy posted a picture of a wreck at mile-marker 53. There were also reports of ice around the 43-mile marker northbound.

And in northern Kentucky, northbound I-71 was reportedly impassable at the 62-mile marker, resulting in a significant backup.

You can view the map of Kentucky highway conditions at goky.ky.gov.

It’s s a great tool whenever you need to travel.

