Winter storm results in lots of accidents

KSP Post 3 Trooper Daniel Priddy said avoid roadways unless it's necessary
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow and below zero wind chills wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s highways and interstates Friday night Dec. 23.

A major accident was reported in Edmonson County.

Interstate-65 saw multiple collisions forcing the southbound lanes to be shut down at the 63-mile marker, and KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy posted a picture of a wreck at mile-marker 53. There were also reports of ice around the 43-mile marker northbound.

And in northern Kentucky, northbound I-71 was reportedly impassable at the 62-mile marker, resulting in a significant backup.

You can view the map of Kentucky highway conditions at goky.ky.gov.

It’s s a great tool whenever you need to travel.

