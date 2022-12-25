BGFD, Toys for Tots deliver toys to children Christmas morning

BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys to children in the Housing Authority of Bowling...
BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys to children in the Housing Authority of Bowling Green on Christmas morning.(Janel C. Doyle, Toys for Tots)
By Kalup Phillips
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas morning was made brighter for children in Bowling Green thanks to Sgt. Claus, Bowling Green Fire Department, and the Marines.

The group woke up early Christmas to deliver bags of toys to 250 children living in the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

It’s an annual tradition for the BGFD and Toys for Tots, who’s been collecting toys all season for children in our area.

Caption

“Donations received in Warren County, along with dedicated volunteers who bagged the toys, were also huge contributors in accomplishing the mission of Every Child Deserves a Christmas,” Janel Doyle told WBKO News.

Doyle said, “the mission was accomplished,” as she thanked everyone who donated toys, made a monetary donation, or volunteered their time this holiday season.

“Toys for Tots is extremely grateful to everyone that made Christmas possible to thousands of children!”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
KSP working multiple collisions on Interstate 65
Power Outages
UPDATE: Rotating power outages end for Saturday
KSP says do not drive tonight
Winter storm results in lots of accidents
Local plumber discusses winter blast and business boom...
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
Gov. Beshear holds winter storm briefing

Latest News

BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys to children in the Housing Authority of Bowling...
BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys
Officials said the water line break caused the ceiling to bust, which led to the flooding.
Residents of Metcalfe Health Care Center evacuated due to flooding
Christmas Eve at Henderson tavern gives back to cause that ‘hit close to home’
Christmas Eve at Henderson tavern gives back to cause that ‘hit close to home’
Local plumber discusses winter blast and business boom...
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes