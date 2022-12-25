BGFD, Toys for Tots deliver toys to children Christmas morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas morning was made brighter for children in Bowling Green thanks to Sgt. Claus, Bowling Green Fire Department, and the Marines.

The group woke up early Christmas to deliver bags of toys to 250 children living in the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

It’s an annual tradition for the BGFD and Toys for Tots, who’s been collecting toys all season for children in our area.

Autoplay Caption

“Donations received in Warren County, along with dedicated volunteers who bagged the toys, were also huge contributors in accomplishing the mission of Every Child Deserves a Christmas,” Janel Doyle told WBKO News.

Doyle said, “the mission was accomplished,” as she thanked everyone who donated toys, made a monetary donation, or volunteered their time this holiday season.

“Toys for Tots is extremely grateful to everyone that made Christmas possible to thousands of children!”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.