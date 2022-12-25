Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter

Ruptured pipe flooded the Butler County Animal Shelter.
Ruptured pipe flooded the Butler County Animal Shelter.(Ruby Fooks, Butler County Animal Shelter)
By Kalup Phillips
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cold temperatures prompted an emergency and caused animals to be relocated at the Butler County Animal Shelter.

According to a release, the ruptured pipe flooded the facility. Photos sent to WBKO News show water in the facility. The animals have been placed in emergency foster care.

Funds are needed for immediate repairs and emergency care for the animals. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
KSP working multiple collisions on Interstate 65
Power Outages
UPDATE: Rotating power outages end for Saturday
Local plumber discusses winter blast and business boom...
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
KSP says do not drive tonight
Winter storm results in lots of accidents
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
Gov. Beshear holds winter storm briefing

Latest News

The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire.
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for some as we expect more...
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys to children in the Housing Authority of Bowling...
BGFD, Toys for Tots deliver toys to children Christmas morning
BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys to children in the Housing Authority of Bowling...
BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys