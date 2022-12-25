BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Merry Christmas!

A CHILLY Christmas Day before milder temperatures set in next week! (WBKO)

Highs will be into the mid 20s Christmas Day. Overnight lows will remain very cold in the single digits. Warmer temperatures are coming next week, but we stand another chance for some snow Monday...this from a Clipper system moving through. By mid-week, we’re back into the upper 40s with 50s showing up next Thursday and Friday. However, with the warming comes a good shot at rain to finish out the week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly sunny. Cold. High 25. Low 9. Winds W at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with light snow possible. High 32. Low 19. Winds S 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. High 38. Low 23. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 48

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 72 (1895)

Record Low: -11 (1989)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (-0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 42.47″ (-6.66″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

