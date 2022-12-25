Crews battle Christmas-day house fire

The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire.
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire.(Bowling Green Fire Department)
By Kalup Phillips
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire.

According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive.

Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the home. “Additional callers began advising the fire was spreading, and smoke was coming out of the windows,” the fire department said on Facebook.

Photos from the scene showed just that. Flames can be seen in one of the photos as the fire raged on while crews worked to extinguish it.

The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire.
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire.(Bowling Green Fire Department)
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire.
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire.(Bowling Green Fire Department)

The fire department did not list a possible cause of the fire. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported at the time of their Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
KSP working multiple collisions on Interstate 65
Power Outages
UPDATE: Rotating power outages end for Saturday
Local plumber discusses winter blast and business boom...
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
KSP says do not drive tonight
Winter storm results in lots of accidents
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
Gov. Beshear holds winter storm briefing

Latest News

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for some as we expect more...
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
Ruptured pipe flooded the Butler County Animal Shelter.
Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter
BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys to children in the Housing Authority of Bowling...
BGFD, Toys for Tots deliver toys to children Christmas morning
BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys to children in the Housing Authority of Bowling...
BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys