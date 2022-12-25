Crews battle Christmas-day house fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire.

According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive.

Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the home. “Additional callers began advising the fire was spreading, and smoke was coming out of the windows,” the fire department said on Facebook.

Photos from the scene showed just that. Flames can be seen in one of the photos as the fire raged on while crews worked to extinguish it.

The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire. (Bowling Green Fire Department)

The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire. (Bowling Green Fire Department)

The fire department did not list a possible cause of the fire. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported at the time of their Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.