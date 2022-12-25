Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some.

Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.

Some areas of western and south-central Kentucky will see snow on Monday. (National Weather Service in Louisville)

For the Bowling Green area, light snow is expected to begin early Monday morning and continue into the afternoon. Don’t expect a lot of snow out of this system, as it will be quick. Minor accumulations will be possible.

The latest possible snow comes as we are barely thawing out from last week’s round of snow and dangerously cold temperatures. It wreaked havoc on the roads - causing major travel issues on our interstates.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 said on Twitter they’re ready to respond if the latest snow causes more travel issues.

HERE WE SNOW AGAIN! More snow may be on the way Monday morning. Some slick spots remain from the winter system over the last several days. Travel could become worse in the morning if the snow arrives as predicted. Please stay informed of the forecast from @NWSLouisville. #kywx pic.twitter.com/60gqLvbFA3 — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) December 25, 2022

If you’re traveling, expect slick spots on the roads.

Meteorologist Raquel Dominguez will have updates on AMKY Live Monday morning.

