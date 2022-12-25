Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some.
To view the full list of advisories and counties, click here.
Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.
For the Bowling Green area, light snow is expected to begin early Monday morning and continue into the afternoon. Don’t expect a lot of snow out of this system, as it will be quick. Minor accumulations will be possible.
The latest possible snow comes as we are barely thawing out from last week’s round of snow and dangerously cold temperatures. It wreaked havoc on the roads - causing major travel issues on our interstates.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 said on Twitter they’re ready to respond if the latest snow causes more travel issues.
If you’re traveling, expect slick spots on the roads.
Meteorologist Raquel Dominguez will have updates on AMKY Live Monday morning.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.