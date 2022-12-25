Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for some as we expect more...
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for some as we expect more snow.(National Weather Service in Louisville)
By Kalup Phillips
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some.

To view the full list of advisories and counties, click here.

Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.

Some areas of western and south-central Kentucky will see snow on Monday.
Some areas of western and south-central Kentucky will see snow on Monday.(National Weather Service in Louisville)

For the Bowling Green area, light snow is expected to begin early Monday morning and continue into the afternoon. Don’t expect a lot of snow out of this system, as it will be quick. Minor accumulations will be possible.

The latest possible snow comes as we are barely thawing out from last week’s round of snow and dangerously cold temperatures. It wreaked havoc on the roads - causing major travel issues on our interstates.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 said on Twitter they’re ready to respond if the latest snow causes more travel issues.

If you’re traveling, expect slick spots on the roads.

Meteorologist Raquel Dominguez will have updates on AMKY Live Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
KSP working multiple collisions on Interstate 65
Power Outages
UPDATE: Rotating power outages end for Saturday
Local plumber discusses winter blast and business boom...
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
KSP says do not drive tonight
Winter storm results in lots of accidents
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
Gov. Beshear holds winter storm briefing

Latest News

The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire.
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
Ruptured pipe flooded the Butler County Animal Shelter.
Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter
BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys to children in the Housing Authority of Bowling...
BGFD, Toys for Tots deliver toys to children Christmas morning
BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys to children in the Housing Authority of Bowling...
BGFD, Toys for Tots, and Marines deliver toys