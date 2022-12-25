Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many aspects of day-to-day life have been affected by the winter weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen over the last couple of days, whether it be the slick road conditions, the rolling power outages, or the fear of frozen pipes.

“It is hard to combat against mother nature, especially when we are at sub-zero temperatures,” said Chris Works, General Manager of Shane Elmore Plumbing.

One of the first things that people were told on how to best prepare for the record-low temperatures was to leave their faucets dripping and open their cabinet doors.

“I know that is the old adage that everybody says, but it legitimately works. It keeps some movement in your lines, and it makes it a little harder for the water to freeze in that line,” said Works.

Works said that playing a game of chance with this type of weather never works.

“Once it (pipes) freezes, the liquid expands over time. It busts that line, so it is not just an inconvenience. If you get frozen lines, you probably want to get them attended to fairly quickly,” said Works. “The longer they are there, the more apt you are to have a burst when they thaw back out. This turns into a lot of damage, and our bills are a lot higher than letting the water drip.”

Works said that if people forget to make this crucial adjustment to turn their heat up and open their cabinet doors. He also noted, once the pipes are frozen, they will need to apply direct heat on it, which would require the assistance of a plumber.”

“We have had dozens of frozen pipes. Of course, you have the standard calls that come with the everyday life of the plumber. Somewhere you are able to thaw without a burst, so others were not so lucky. We are able to get them repaired once we get them thawed out as well.”

Shane Elmore Plumbing is confident in its staff to get the job done, but this is all amidst a plumber shortage. The local business is doing what it can to farm young plumbers.

The course is paid for and taught by plumbers within their company for six-to-eight weeks.

