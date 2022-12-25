Residents of Metcalfe Health Care Center evacuated due to flooding

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of the Metcalfe Health Care Center in Edmonton were evacuated Saturday evening after a water line break flooded the west wing of the facility.

Officials said the water line break caused the ceiling to bust, which led to the flooding.

The senior citizens residing on the west wing of the facility were moved to the other side for repairs.

While the ceiling and water line are being repaired, many residents had to be evacuated and transported to other local senior living centers in the area.

Buses and ambulances transported around 50 senior citizens to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow State Nursing Facility, and the Barren County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Officials said no residents were injured from the flooding, water line break, or being transported to other facilities.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.