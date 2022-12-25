Residents of Metcalfe Health Care Center evacuated due to flooding

Officials said the water line break caused the ceiling to bust, which led to the flooding.
Officials said the water line break caused the ceiling to bust, which led to the flooding.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of the Metcalfe Health Care Center in Edmonton were evacuated Saturday evening after a water line break flooded the west wing of the facility.

Officials said the water line break caused the ceiling to bust, which led to the flooding.

The senior citizens residing on the west wing of the facility were moved to the other side for repairs.

While the ceiling and water line are being repaired, many residents had to be evacuated and transported to other local senior living centers in the area.

Buses and ambulances transported around 50 senior citizens to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow State Nursing Facility, and the Barren County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Officials said no residents were injured from the flooding, water line break, or being transported to other facilities.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
KSP working multiple collisions on Interstate 65
Power Outages
UPDATE: Rotating power outages end for Saturday
Robert A. Sharp
Bowling Green Police arrest man for impersonating a Peace Officer
KSP says do not drive tonight
Winter storm results in lots of accidents
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23,...
Gov. Beshear gives winter storm statewide response update

Latest News

Local plumber discusses winter blast and business boom...
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
Gov. Beshear holds winter storm briefing
KSP says do not drive tonight
Winter storm results in lots of accidents
KSP Post 3 Trooper Daniel Priddy said avoid roadways unless it's necessary
Multiple collisions and hazards reported along I-65