Franklin community celebrates holidays with Nights of Lights

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was certainly a winter wonderland at the Jim Roberts Community Park in Franklin last night, as the city continued its Nights of Lights.

Festivities began Nov. 26, and will be going through to Jan. 1.

Lights line the paths of the park for all to drive through and view, all made possible by donations and local sponsors.

“We thought this would be a great addition to have because we have so many wonderful things going on downtown on our square,” said Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Deavers.

While admission is free, visitors can donate non-perishable items, to be distributed to local food pantries.

“We have collected non-perishable items each night,” Deavers said. “Between the three organizations that we’ve had, we’ve collected over 3000 non-perishable items.”

Though it’s just the first year, Deavers says the event is already a hit.

“Saturday nights have been our largest night but we’re averaging over the weekend, probably around 800 to 1000, which we estimated that averaging for people’s car loads,” Deavers said. “We estimate about 27,000 people through last weekend.”

And Deavers says that none of it would be possible, without the help of the community.

“Our community has just gone above and beyond to make this happen,” Deavers said. “Franklin is a community that comes together, and we are so proud of that and so proud that they wanted to see this happen.”

For more information on Nights of Lights, visit the Franklin - Simpson Parks and Recreation Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.