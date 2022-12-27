Butler Co. Animal Shelter faces freezing temperatures and flooding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight on Christmas Eve, twelve dogs at the Butler County Animal Shelter were left standing in up to four inches of water after a pipe burst due to the freezing temperatures outside.

The temperature inside the building was 42 degrees Fahrenheit when animal shelter representatives could get to the dogs.

“It was just a nightmare, and everybody else is in a foster home until we can see about what our next step is to get everything fixed,” said Jeanie Locke, president of the Friends of Butler County Animals, the nonprofit that oversees the animal shelter.

While all of the dogs were uninjured, and are currently being housed in foster homes, representatives from the shelter hope that this latest emergency will spur a movement to get the shelter a new facility.

“We function on grants, we function on donations, we literally have to fundraise to keep the doors open. But we do have big dreams and we want to have a new shelter for our community,” said Locke.

The shelter says that information on adoption, fostering, volunteering, or donating can be found at fobca.org and that the shelter is always accepting volunteers of any kind.

