A cloudy but dry Tuesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the upper 30s. It will gradually start to warm up as the week progresses.

By time Wednesday rolls around we can expect morning temperatures in the 40s. It will be a beautiful day to go outside with mostly sunny skies prevailing and a high near 52. Thursday those clouds start to roll in later in the afternoon, but temperatures will still increase to the upper 50s. Friday morning will start bringing the rain to our area and continue on throughout the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. High 38. Low 25. Winds SW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 52. Low 41. Winds S at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. High 59. Low 49. Winds S at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 72 (1985)

Record Low Today: -11 (1989)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.88″ (-0.35″)

So Far This Year: 42.47″ (-6.53″)

Monthly Snowfall: 1.9″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.9

