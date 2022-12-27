Mega Millions hits $565 million, but prize isn’t even in the top 10

David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, buys a Mega Millions ticket...
David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, buys a Mega Millions ticket at a Kansas Lottery machine in a Dillons grocery, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Topeka, Kan. Peralta says he buys lottery tickets regularly and said he's likely to help others if he wins a big jackpot because, "I don't know if I need that much."(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By The Associated Press and JOSH FUNK
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Someone could win more than half a billion dollars in the Mega Millions lottery Tuesday, but that jackpot wouldn’t even rank in the top 10 as the prizes have grown bigger in recent years.

The current Mega Millions has been building since Oct. 14 as 20 drawings passed without a winner, but the estimated $565 million prize pales in comparison to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that was won in November by someone in Southern California.

The ten biggest lottery jackpots ever are all bigger than $687 million with all of those coming since 2016. The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July.

And Tuesday’s top prize of $565 million is for the annuity option that is paid out annually over 29 years. The cash option would pay $293.6 million.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST when players will try to match six winning numbers.

When the jackpots grow this large more people buy tickets, increasing the chances that someone will win.

David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, bought a $3 jackpot-only Mega Millions ticket at a Dillons grocery in Topeka, Kansas, because he had a few extra dollars and “to see if we get lucky.” He buys a few tickets regularly and said the jackpot attracted him, though he said he’s not sure he needs that much money.

“I could help out a lot of people,” he said.

But the odds of winning remain long at one in 302.6 million, and the jackpot will continue growing if no one wins Tuesday’s drawing. The odds improve slightly by buying multiple tickets, but even buying 100 tickets would only give you a 100 in 302.6 million chance.

But lottery officials say the $2 tickets offer an affordable way to daydream about a life-changing prize.

Mega Millions is played in every state except Nevada, Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

Associated Press writer John Hanna contributed to this story from Topeka, Kansas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More snow expected for Monday!
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
Local plumber discusses winter blast and business boom...
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
BGMU announces road closures
Roads reopen after water main break in Bowling Green
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire.
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
NASA photos reveal the icy landscapes that are on Mars during the winter.
PHOTOS: NASA explores winter wonderland on Mars
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it