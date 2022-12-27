Multiple road closures due to water main break repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Creason Street is closed from Sumpter Avenue to University Boulevard for an unknown time frame. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that crews are repairing a 12-inch water main break.

Craig Street is also closed from University Boulevard to Normal Street for two to four hours for a six-inch main break.

McNeill Elementary’s parking lot is the turnaround area on the University Boulevard end.

