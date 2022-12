FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams has officially filed for reelection.

His campaign tweeted out the paperwork on Tuesday.

Told ya I wasn't running for governor pic.twitter.com/A0tPL2OzFB — Re-Elect SOS Michael Adams (@Adams4SecState) December 27, 2022

