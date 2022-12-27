Warmer Temperatures Ahead!

Tracking rain chances by the end of the week!
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold is finally starting to make its way out of the area. Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the upper 30s. It will gradually start to warm up as the week progresses.

Tracking the timing for our next chance of rain.
Tracking the timing for our next chance of rain.(WBKO)

By time Wednesday rolls around we can expect morning temperatures in the 40s. It will be a beautiful day to go outside with mostly sunny skies prevailing and a high near 52. Thursday those clouds start to roll in later in the afternoon, but temperatures will still increase to the upper 50s. Friday morning will start bringing the rain to our area and continue on throughout the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. High 38. Low 25. Winds SW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 52. Low 41. Winds S at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. High 59. Low 49. Winds S at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 32

Today’s Low: 15

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 75 (2016)

Record Low: 3 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (-0.86″)

Yearly Precip: 42.47″ (-7.04″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local plumber discusses winter blast and business boom...
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
More snow expected for Monday!
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire.
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
Ruptured pipe flooded the Butler County Animal Shelter.
Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter
Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

Latest News

More snow expected for Monday!
More snow expected for Monday!
More snow expected for Monday!
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
A CHILLY Christmas Day before milder temperatures set in next week!
A CHILLY Christmas Day before milder temperatures set in next week!
Wind chill advisory through Saturday morning
Cold for Christmas!