Water pours into Ohio Senate after Statehouse pipe bursts

Water also apparently pooled outside of the Ohio governor's ceremonial office before the flow was shut off. (TWITTER|@JAYHOTTINGER)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials are assessing water damage at the Ohio Statehouse after a pipe burst during freezing weather, sending water pouring into the Senate chamber, an adjacent lounge for lawmakers, and other areas on Tuesday morning.

Retiring state Sen. Jay Hottinger tweeted video showing water falling from a ceiling into an overflowing container and pooling across the patterned carpet of the empty Senate floor, adding that his last day at the Statehouse was “not going very well.”

Hottinger told The Columbus Dispatch that water also streamed down stairs and pooled outside Gov. Mike DeWine’s ceremonial office before the flow was shut off.

Laura Battocletti, executive director of the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board that maintains the Statehouse, told reporters that workers were drying things out by afternoon and starting to evaluate any damage.

Water also apparently pooled outside of the Ohio governor's ceremonial office before the flow was shut off. (WBNS)

It isn’t expected to affect the scheduled start of the new legislative session next week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More snow expected for Monday!
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
Local plumber discusses winter blast and business boom...
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
BGMU announces road closures
Roads reopen after water main break in Bowling Green
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire.
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Water also apparently pooled outside of the Ohio governor's ceremonial office before the flow...
Burst pipe causes flooding inside Ohio Statehouse
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
Water also apparently pooled outside of the Ohio governor's ceremonial office before the flow...
Water pours into Ohio Senate after pipe bursts
An EMS crew reunites with the mother they helped deliver a pair of twins.
EMS workers meet twin girls they helped deliver 10 weeks early