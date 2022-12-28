Bring on the warm temps!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beautiful days are ahead of us! The road are starting to clear up and snow has began to really melt. Wednesday will be packed with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 50s.

Enjoy the sunshine! (WBKO)

It will be a great next two days to get outside and soak up the sunshine while it lasts. Thursday those clouds start to roll in later in the afternoon, but temperatures will still increase to the upper 50s. Friday morning will start bringing the rain to our area and continue on throughout the weekend. Chances for rain on New Years Eve and News Year day are still being watched for timing and accumulation amounts.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 52. Low 41. Winds S at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. High 57. Low 46. Winds S at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 37

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 72 (2015)

Record Low: 0 (1894)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (-0.98″)

Yearly Precip: 42.47″ (-7.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.