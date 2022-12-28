Hilltopper Basketball returns home for final time in 2022
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball will start with a clean 0-0 slate in conference play on Thursday evening as it takes on the Rice Owls at home in E.A. Diddle Arena. The 6 p.m. CT game will stream on ESPN+.
WKU wrapped up non-conference play with a tight game at South Carolina last Thursday.
Rice defeated Jarvis Christian at home prior to the holiday break and is 0-1 in league action with an early loss at Middle Tennessee.
The Hilltoppers are 8-2 all-time against Rice, with a 5-1 mark at home, winning the last six contests. Head coach Rick Stansbury is a perfect 7-0 against the Owls.
