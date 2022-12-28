Med Center to host Health and Wellness Expo Jan. 14

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center health will be hosting a free Health and Wellness Expo on January 14th from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sloan Convention Center.

Those who attend the expo will be able to participate in free health screenings and services, receive information on healthy living, and enjoy door prizes.

“We’ll have blood sugar, blood pressure, lung health, vision screenings, so a little bit of everything,” Med Center Health Community Wellness Director, Sarah Widner said, “There’ll be others there as well. Some oral cancer screening. So lots of good stuff.”

Widener added that the expo is for anyone that may need or want other kinds of health information.

“It’s perfect for you to gather bits and pieces, we’ll have Med Center Health vendors,” she said, “We’ll also have vendors from the public, as well. So there’ll be a little bit of everything... to gather some information, whether it’s for dental or cardiac health or physical therapy, pharmacy, long-term care.”

The Expo will also feature several different demonstrations, including one from EMS on carbon monoxide.

“What you need to be thinking about is using a detector in your home,” Widener said, “They’ll also do bicycle safety and helmet safety for children and adults. We’ll have a jump rope demo. We’ll have physical therapy. We’ll be doing a strength and balance demo of some things to think about as we get older.”

For more information visit, medcenterhealth.org/expo/.

