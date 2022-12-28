Patchy fog and frost this AM, then sunny and warm later!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday will be packed with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 50s.

It will be a great next two days to get outside and soak up the sunshine while it lasts. Thursday those clouds start to roll in later in the afternoon, but temperatures will still increase to the upper 50s. Friday morning will start bringing the rain to our area and continue on throughout the weekend. Chances for rain on New Years Eve and News Year day are still being watched for timing and accumulation amounts.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 52. Low 41. Winds S at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. High 59. Low 49. Winds S at 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 60. Low 61. Winds S at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 72 (1985)

Record Low Today: -11 (1989)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.88″ (-0.35″)

So Far This Year: 42.47″ (-6.53″)

Monthly Snowfall: 1.9″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.9

Patchy fog and frost this AM, then sunny and warm later!
