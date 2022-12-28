Pet of the Week: Meet Tracker from the BGWC Humane Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Tracker, he is a very sweet, loving dog who would make a great addition to your family.

Take a look at his visit to the Midday set for his first interview with WBKO.

He is not camera shy as he clearly likes seeing himself on tv.

Tracker also made friends with the staff and guests as well.

If you are interested in Tracker or any of his many friends at the animal shelter call the BGWC Humane Society at 270-783-9404 or check them out on Facebook at @BGWCHS.

