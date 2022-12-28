Plumbers working hard to repair burst pipes after sub-zero temperatures hit the region

Amidst a plumber shortage, local plumbers are doing their best to keep up with recent complications brought on by the winter storm.
By William Battle
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the region warms up from the recent arctic cold front, multiple areas have seen water mains and pipes bursting due to sub-zero temperatures.

Road closures and water boil advisories are common as repairs are completed by municipal utility crews.

Even with preparation for the weather, both commercial and residential customers have still experienced plumbing-related complications.

Homes and businesses are relying on private plumbing companies to repair the damage done by cold weather. Residents are still seeing frozen pipes and complete loss of service.

Amidst a plumber shortage, plumbing companies are doing what they can to keep up with emergencies.

“We’ve done our best to try to keep up,” said Chris Works, general manager at Shane Elmore Plumbing. “We’ve had some exuberant wait times and we’re doing our best to try and help everybody out.”

Companies like Shane Elmore Plumbing, have been rescheduling routine maintenance appointments to handle more emergent needs.

As everything begins to thaw, it is important to continue monitoring your home or business for leaks that could indicate a ruptured pipe.

If you notice a leak or flooding, turn off your water and call a plumber immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More snow expected for Monday!
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
Local plumber discusses winter blast and business boom...
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
BGMU announces road closures
Roads reopen after water main break in Bowling Green
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a Christmas-day house fire.
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

The university hit by winter blast works on repairs after the damage it caused.
WKU experiences damage to campus buildings amid the winter blast
WKU sees aftermath of sub-zero temperatures
WKU sees aftermath of sub-zero temperatures
Mark Steinhorst reunited with his missing dog, Tuffy.
Missing support dog reunited with family after freezing weekend
Plumbers work had to keep up with plumbing complications across the Commonwealth
Plumbers work had to keep up with plumbing complications across the Commonwealth