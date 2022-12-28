POLICE: Suspected fentanyl residue ‘accessible’ to 2-year-old during Bowling Green arrest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fentanyl residue was found “accessible” to a 2-year-old boy during a Bowling Green arrest on Tuesday.

Two men were arrested after Bowling Green Police received a Crime Stoppers tip leading them to a home on Nathans Rim Way to search for Taron Wells, 27, of Bowling Green, who had three outstanding indictments and eight warrants.

Taron Wells (Bowling Green Police Department)

Tavon Wells (Bowling Green Police Department)

Taron Wells was charged with probation violation, trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree robbery, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to appear, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal mischief and bail jumping.

Tavon Wells, 27, of Bowling Green, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substances, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree fleeing or evading police.

When police arrived to the home, they found Tavon inside and took him into custody. Police then found Taron and were able to arrest him after a “brief standoff.”

Police said during the search of the home, they found drug paraphernalia with suspected fentanyl residue that was “accessible to Tavon’s 2-year-old son” along with 500 counterfeit pills containing suspected fentanyl, over a pound of marijuana, money and 35 televisions.

Both men are housed in the Warren County Regional Jail.

