By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
This week’s JA People of Action features Monica Duvall, Director of Student Success at WKU Gordon Ford College of Business and Program Chair for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Monica’s favorite part of JA is, “interacting with the future generation and their excitement to learn.” She also said, “Junior Achievement is a community organization that inspires and prepares young people to succeed. I think it is important to give back to the community we live in, serve as a role model, and prepare the future generations to be business minded and financially focused/aware. Being in the classroom is fun and interactive and the students are always excited to participate.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

