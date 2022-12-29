Above normal temperatures!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Within the past 24 hours those temperatures have gone from 10 degrees below normal to 10 degrees above normal. Tonight, clouds will gradually start to increase and those temperatures are going to dip down into the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for spot showers throughout the day and those temperatures will remain in the 50s

Temperatures will continue to increase over the next several days! (WBKO)

Those winds will stay busy the next few days from the south around 15mph. Friday morning will greet the area with a couple rounds of showers that eventually become more widespread in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach up into the 60s all weekend. Keep those umbrellas and rain jackets handy Friday and New Years Eve. Saturday evening we could see some dry time but Sunday is looking to be our next sunny day!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower possible. High 59. Low 48. Winds S at 15 mph

FRIDAY: Showers likely. Warm. High 60. Low 51. Winds S at 14 mph

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Warmer. High 62. Low 47. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 19

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 72 (2015)

Record Low: -1 (1894)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (-1.10″)

Yearly Precip: 42.47″ (-7.28″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58

