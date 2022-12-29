Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron.

Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023.

“I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Edmonson and Warren Counties”, said Bumgarner. “I look forward to fulfilling the remainder of this term and seeking election for a full term in November 2023.”

Bumgarner has served as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney since 2012.

Since that time, she has prosecuted a wide range of felonies from homicide to rape, assault and robbery, and has developed skills trying cases against child predators.

Bumgarner has had 19 jury trials as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney.

In October of this year, she was promoted to First Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney where she has taken on additional responsibilities of personnel management and community relations.

Bumgarner is a native of Bowling Green and graduated from Bowling Green High School and then attended Western Kentucky University, graduating in 2008, summa cum laude.

Upon graduation from WKU, she attended Salmon P. Chase College of Law, focusing her studies on criminal litigation.

After law school, Bumgarner returned to Bowling Green and worked as staff attorney for Circuit Court Judge John Grise and Judge Steve Wilson.

Bumgarner lives in Bowling Green with her husband and two sons.

She regularly finds ways to give back, including serving on the Family Enrichment Center’s Board of Directors, and was recently inducted into the WKU’s Sisterhood, an organization of women advancing university priorities through philanthropic engagement and a collective voice.

