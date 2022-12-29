Christmas tree donations help restore natural habitats

Dept. of Fish and Wildlife employees prepare donated trees.
By Derek Parham
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is encouraging those that are getting rid of natural Christmas trees this year to bring them to a local donation center to be recycled.

These trees, once free of lights and ornaments, are used to restore underwater ecosystems and create new habitats for Kentucky’s native fish species.

“Fish need these trees,” says Joseph Zimmerman, habitat branch coordinator for the Department of Fish and Wildlife. “They use them as a place of cover and refuge, they use them as feeding areas, and depending on the depth we put them at, they may spawn around these trees.

These trees also help to restore older reservoirs that have worn down over time.

Zimmerman says, “It really has to do with the fact that a lot of our reservoirs have some age on them, and a lot of that woody debris that used to be there when the lakes were built is just gone. Christmas trees are just one of the tools we use to try to replenish some of that lost habitat.”

After being dropped off at a donation center, the trees are brought to a local body of water, attached to an anchor, and lowered to the bottom of the lake or reservoir, creating a new ecosystem. Zimmerman says that this process is much more sustainable than a tree being burnt or added to a landfill.

For information on nearby donation sites, visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.

