Crime Stoppers: She tried to steal $5,000 worth of clothes but she only got $1,000

Four days later she returned to the store with an unidentified African-American woman with a...
Four days later she returned to the store with an unidentified African-American woman with a young child.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on November 26, 2022, an unknown white woman entered a store and tried to take more than $5,000 in merchandise. She was only able to steal approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise... before fleeing in a white SUV.

That day she was wore a black shirt, blue jeans, and a tan knit cap with a puff ball. Four days later, she returned to the store with an unidentified African-American woman with a young child.

This time the suspect tried to leave the store with over $2,000 in merchandise. But she was confronted by a Loss Prevention employee, and ran to a white SUV driven by the other woman.

In this incident, the suspect can be seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt and that same knit cap.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

