Crime Stoppers: She tried to steal $5,000 worth of clothes but she only got $1,000

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on November 26, 2022, an unknown white woman entered a store and tried to take more than $5,000 in merchandise. She was only able to steal approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise... before fleeing in a white SUV.

That day she was wore a black shirt, blue jeans, and a tan knit cap with a puff ball. Four days later, she returned to the store with an unidentified African-American woman with a young child.

This time the suspect tried to leave the store with over $2,000 in merchandise. But she was confronted by a Loss Prevention employee, and ran to a white SUV driven by the other woman.

In this incident, the suspect can be seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt and that same knit cap.

