Edmonson County residents concerned after three days without water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday night, residents of Edmonson County and surrounding communities were put under a boil water advisory due to burst pipes and leaks county-wide.

However, many residents are still completely without water and have had no communication with their water district regarding when it will be restored.

“We’re all in the dark. All we know is we don’t have water, we don’t know why, and the only notification I’ve gotten is a boil water advisory,” said Brian King, an Edmonson County resident.

Officials from the Edmonson County Water District say that they are working to restore clean water to the community.

Tony Sanders, manager of the Edmonson County Water District, said, “We started experiencing an excessive amount of water leaks from customers, and we have had some ourselves. So there’s not a whole lot you can do to find these leaks but go out searching.”

County residents are frustrated with a lack of communication from the water company, leaving them unprepared for an unspecified amount of time without running water in their homes.

“I don’t know how to prepare because I don’t know if we’re looking at days, weeks, or months. I’ve been taking five-gallon jugs of water home so I can flush our toilets,” said King.

Representatives from the water district have given tentative estimates for when water will be returned to residents.

Sanders says, “Hopefully tomorrow we can pull water samples and get them tested and get those lifted by Friday or Saturday at the latest, and hopefully, no later than Monday. If we have no unforeseen events, the way things are going right now, I think we will have people back in water hopefully in a couple of days in Grayson County.”

In the meantime, residents continue to make do with bottled water, or water they are able to gather on their own.

King said, “I bought cases of water from Sam’s Club and that’s fine, but eventually I’m really gonna need a shower.”

