Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.

The Ford hit a utility pole and the pole snapped falling on the vehicle.

Beasley and passenger, Kay Coran, 59, of Cub Run, were transported to Twin Lakes Owensboro Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Warren RECC utility workers arrived on scene and were there for several hours repairing downed power lines, according to police.

Police said many residents were without power while the linemen repaired and replaced the pole.

