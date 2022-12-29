Local police to increase patrol officers ahead of NYE weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Local officials are reminding people to stay safe this New Year’s weekend.

The Glasgow Police Department along with other agencies plan to have additional patrol cars throughout the community on Saturday night as an increased number of DUI arrests are expected each New Year’s Eve weekend.

GPD join other local and statewide agencies in the ‘Drive sober or get pulled over’ campaign.

“We will have extra units out on the street, along with KSP and you know, Sheriff’s Department, and other agencies across the state, patrolling the highways and trying to make our community and the roadways a little bit safer for everybody,” said Sgt. Terry Flatt, Glasgow Police Department.

From year to date, the Glasgow Police Department says they have arrested 157 individuals on DUI-related charges which is an increase from last year.

“With the Louie B Nunn Parkway and with 65 close by, we do get a lot of DUI-related individuals that are traveling down the road and either get off on Happy Valley Road or make it into the city limits here Glasgow,” said Flatt.

