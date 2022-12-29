Simpson Co. creates Capt. Thomas Mantell Jr. Day to commemorate the Mantell UFO incident

By William Battle
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Mantell UFO Incident by naming Jan. 7 “Capt. Thomas Mantell Jr. Day.”

On Jan. 7, 1948, Capt. Mantell Jr. allegedly chased an Unidentified Flying Object with his plane and lost his life after crashing into a field outside of Franklin, Kentucky.

Investigations by the Air Force’s Project Blue Book stated that Mantell possibly crashed while chasing a Skyhook balloon.

The pursuit of the object may have caused Mantell to go into a steep climb and ignore suggestions to level his altitude. Lack of oxygen from the altitude may have caused him to pass out and send his plane spiraling to the ground.

Capt. Mantell became the first fatality in the newly formed Air National Guard.

The incident is one of the earliest UFO sightings to attract widespread attention as one of three big incidents that would be definitive in the public perception of the UFO phenomenon at the time.

The other two sightings in 1948 were the Chiles-Whitted UFO encounter and the Gorman Dogfight.

To honor this special part of history in the region, the Simpson County Historical Society has chosen the 75th anniversary of the incident to officially name the day.

However, the dedication will not be held on the day itself, but at the regular meeting of the Simpson County Historical Society on Jan. 17.

“Terry Mantell, who is one of the grandsons of Captain Mantell is going to do our program and talk about his grandfather,” said Dr. James Henry Snider, president, and CEO of the Simpson County Historical Society.

Also, in attendance will be three eyewitnesses to the incident that will describe what they saw that fateful day.

Mayor Larry Dixon and Judge Executive Mason Barnes will be at the event to make the declaration.

“We’re working on a resolution from the general assembly and maybe even from congress,” said Snider.

The event is free, and the public is invited to attend at 6:30 p.m., Jan.17, at the History Center located at 207 N College St. in Franklin.

