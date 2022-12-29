St. Teresa Ministries names new executive director

Kelly Wiseman
Kelly Wiseman(Submitted Photo)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Board of Directors for St. Teresa Ministries has announced the appointment of Kelly Wiseman as Executive Director.

“St. Teresa Ministries is thrilled to have Kelly at the helm,” said Ken Herndon, Board President. “Her strong ties in the community and her willingness to serve those in need truly align with our mission. Under her leadership, we look forward to seeing our ministry grow allowing us to serve more in our community. We have been blessed to be able to give back to our community over $200,000 in 2022 alone. We believe this capacity will be even greater moving forward.”

Since graduating from Western Kentucky University, Wiseman has served in various professional and service roles in Bowling Green-Warren County including the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Greenview Regional Hospital and Partnership Director at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce before she transitioned into her role as a stay at home mom.

“I am very excited to have accepted this calling to further serve our most vulnerable,” said Wiseman. “The Bowling Green community and South Central Kentucky opened their arms to me when I came to WKU over 30 years ago and it quickly became my home. My husband and I have always had a passion for service and helping those in need. St. Teresa Ministries is a special organization with a mission that is truly doing Christ’s work.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
POLICE: Suspected fentanyl residue ‘accessible’ to 2-year-old during Bowling Green arrest
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Simpson County will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Mantell UFO Incident by naming...
Simpson Co. creates Capt. Thomas Mantell Jr. Day to commemorate the Mantell UFO incident
Sixty-two residents evacuated on Christmas Eve at Metcalfe Health Care Center amid pipe bursts...
Metcalfe Co. nursing home continues repairs after residents evacuated on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Tracker, BGWC Pet of the week
Pet of the Week: Meet Tracker from the BGWC Humane Society
BGMU announces road closures
Roads reopen after water main break in Bowling Green
On Christmas Eve. Butler County Animal Shelter has a burst pip with led to flooding in freezing...
Butler Co. Animal Shelter faces freezing temperatures and flooding
View from the Hill: Chip the Therapy Dog
View from the Hill: Chip the Therapy Dog