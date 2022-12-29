St. Teresa Ministries names new executive director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Board of Directors for St. Teresa Ministries has announced the appointment of Kelly Wiseman as Executive Director.

“St. Teresa Ministries is thrilled to have Kelly at the helm,” said Ken Herndon, Board President. “Her strong ties in the community and her willingness to serve those in need truly align with our mission. Under her leadership, we look forward to seeing our ministry grow allowing us to serve more in our community. We have been blessed to be able to give back to our community over $200,000 in 2022 alone. We believe this capacity will be even greater moving forward.”

Since graduating from Western Kentucky University, Wiseman has served in various professional and service roles in Bowling Green-Warren County including the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Greenview Regional Hospital and Partnership Director at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce before she transitioned into her role as a stay at home mom.

“I am very excited to have accepted this calling to further serve our most vulnerable,” said Wiseman. “The Bowling Green community and South Central Kentucky opened their arms to me when I came to WKU over 30 years ago and it quickly became my home. My husband and I have always had a passion for service and helping those in need. St. Teresa Ministries is a special organization with a mission that is truly doing Christ’s work.”

