T.J. Samson’s Skilled Nursing Unit named ‘among best in Kentucky’

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Skilled Nursing Unit at T.J. Samson Community Hospital has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report.

The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in making informed decisions in consultation with their medical professionals about where to receive short-term nursing home care. Only 16% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.

“This honor is a credit to the staff on the T.J. Skilled Unit,” said Jim Reid, Administrator. “It’s a wonderful group to work with, because they are very dedicated to their patients and to each other. They make coming to work every day fun.”

For 2022-23, U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing, and health inspections.

For the first time, the Best Nursing Homes ratings feature a new measure on weekend staffing and another new measure on infection rates that led to hospitalizations.

“Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical decision for prospective residents and their families,” said Zach Adams, health data engineer at U.S. News. “The Best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs.”

The Best Nursing Homes methodology factors data such as resident care, safety, and outcomes. To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home’s performance using a variety of data obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The short-term rehabilitation rating also includes measures of a home’s success in preventing falls, preventing serious infections, and making sure residents are able to return homes.

